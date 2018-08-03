Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Transport minister Nusrat Ghani re-ignited the debate around controversial shared spaces like Frodsham Street when she visited Chester .

The minister chose Chester Bus Interchange to launch a national transport strategy for people with disabilities because the new facility is fully accessible.

As part of a package of measures, she announced a temporary ban on all future shared spaces schemes pending further investigation because of a ‘huge amount of concern’ among the visually-impaired.

Shared spaces try to make drivers take more care by removing traffic signs, pedestrian crossings and even kerbs. But Mrs Ghani said while shared spaces work for a number of disabled people, including wheelchair users, they ‘just don’t work’ for the blind and partially-sighted.

She said: “Shared spaces are quite an interesting concept. It’s about having spaces where the public and people driving vehicles are meant to be equal but there has to be some form of eye contact and unfortunately if you have a visual impairment or a guide dog it just doesn’t work for you.”

However, it seems not all shared spaces are the same. Some, like Frodsham Street, feature tactile paving to guide the visually impaired along a safe route.

The minister told The Chronicle: “There are some shared spaces where there isn’t and there are some shared spaces where there is an element of this. What we are saying is we need to just step back a bit, have an understanding of how this is impacting people with a number of disabilities.”

There’s no doubt Frodsham Street is unpopular with many users who fear it is ‘an accident waiting to happen’.

But Cheshire West and Chester Council does not believe the minister would have a problem with its scheme where usage has increased massively since the opening of the nearby bus interchange.

It features a level surface with pedestrians encouraged to use the whole width. Traffic can access the central part of the street but down either side are pedestrian-only zones protected by bollards which have slowed traffic from an average 20mph to 12mph.

Crucially, there are tactile strips to guide the blind and partially sighted in the pedestrian-only zones, on both sides of the street, running along the track of the old kerbs.

Extensive consultation took place with access groups throughout the project. And the design was created following extensive research including looking at schemes in Oxford and Auckland, New Zealand.

The project is future-proofed should the road ever become fully pedestrianised.

A Chronicle reporter accompanied blind woman Anna Rigby, from Hoole , to the tactile strip on Frodsham Street following the launch. She is still getting used to using a stick again as she no longer has her guide dog.

Anna, a director with disability charity DIAL West Cheshire, says the scheme is a vast improvement on the previous road lay-out with its narrow pavements which meant wheelchair users sometimes ended up going off the kerb.