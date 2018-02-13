The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police are investigating after thieves broke into a house in Tarporley to steal car keys before driving off in the vehicle.

Sometime between 5pm on Wednesday (February 7) and 11am on Saturday (February 10), offenders got into the detached house in Spurstow through the kitchen window.





Once inside, they found keys to a Volkswagen transporter van which they stole from the drive way.

No one was in the house when the offence took place.

Anyone who has may have seen anything suspicious or has any information is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident 18100035807. Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.