A pervert has pleaded guilty to five sexual assault offences including four in Chester city centre.

Maciej Siluch, of Beech Grove, Flint, was arrested on Wednesday, June 6, by officers investigating inappropriate touching.

He was later charged with five sexual assault offences; four in Chester and one in Flint.

Siluch pleaded guilty to all five offences when he appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, June 7).

He has been remanded into custody and will be sentenced at Chester Crown Court on July 5.