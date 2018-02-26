Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A smash involving three lorries is causing huge delays on the M6 this morning (Monday, February 26).

The accident happened on the southbound carriageway at around 6.30am just before junction 16 for Crewe, with tailbacks building up to junction 18 for Holmes Chapel.

The three vehicles are currently blocking all lanes and while Highways England are working to remove them, it has caused traffic to back up for miles behind them - causing delays of well over an hour.

Meanwhile, there is also queuing traffic on the M53 southbound between junction 6 at Hooton and junction 7 at Overpool. Congestion is backed up to junction 4 at Bebington.

And Cheshire police tweeted that the A534 is also closed at the A49 junction in Tarporley while they deal with an 'incident'.