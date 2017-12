Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Major delays are building on the M6 near the Thelwall Viaduct after two lanes have been closed for emergency repairs on the northbound carriageway.

Two lanes are closed due to a large pothole opening up between junction 20 at Lymm Interchange and junction 21.

Travel time is around one hour and 35 minutes, according to traffic site Inrix.

North West Motorway Police are urging motorists to find alternative routes for their journeys this morning.