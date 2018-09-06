Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A seven-year old deaf boy who has been out of education for eight months, can’t get the specialist schooling he needs because Cheshire East hasn’t completed vital paperwork, his parents claim.

Jenson Lindop Lamens, of Sandbach, suffered brain damage and hearing loss when he contracted meningitis at the age of 16 months.

His parents, Richard and Jenny, took him out of school last December because he wasn’t receiving the specialist signing and bilingual help he needs and he was becoming increasingly upset at not being able to communicate.

The couple say Cheshire East doesn’t have a school which provides for children who need sign language and when they found Jenson a school in Stockport – just four miles from his old school – the new school was unable to take him until there is evidence in his plan that he needs British Sign Language support.

Cheshire East, as the local education authority, is legally required to keep an up-to-date ‘manual’ of the education and health care requirements for every special needs child.

Jenson’s parents say this hasn’t been updated since December 2015 so it doesn’t include a later review which stated he needs a signing resource – and this is why another school can’t take him.

Jenny said: “The paperwork from the meeting last September, where it was agreed that Jenson would be entitled to full-time one-to-one signing support, seems to have mysteriously gone missing so that information is not going to be put into his plan because, according to Cheshire East, it doesn’t exist.

“But it does exist... we’ve got emails from his old school to say that they were trying to put it in place because of the meeting, but Cheshire East are just refusing to put it in his EHCP because apparently they don’t have any evidence he needs to sign.”

She added: “The school in Stockport can’t accept him until his paperwork says this child needs this. If I consult with another school they’re going to say exactly the same to me and it’s not because that school is not appropriate for Jenson, it’s because his paperwork doesn’t reflect the child that he is.”

Jenny said she was also amazed that, when she took Jenson out of school in December, no-one at the council checked on his welfare.

“We took him out of school without one single email or phone call from Cheshire East to say ‘why’s your son out of education?’ I reported myself to child welfare in March to say, ‘can you please come and prosecute me or do something because my child’s out of education and Cheshire East won’t do anything’,” she said.

“I emailed to say ‘I’ve taken him out of school, you don’t know where he is, you don’t know what he’s doing, this is a complete welfare issue’ and nobody’s contacting me.

“I don’t think it should take three months for somebody to chase up the safety and welfare of a child. That’s a massive flaw in safeguarding.”

The family now has to wait until November for the tribunal – which means the earliest Jenson will get into school is January.

In the meantime the council is now providing him with with two and a half hours tutoring at home each day – but the teacher does not know sign language so Jenny has to interpret.

Richard said the council originally assessed Jenson as being autistic.

“They said ‘he’s not communicating, he’s autistic’,” said Richard. “If we’d listened to them we‘d have a child that would not be able to communicate for the rest of his life if we’d put him in an autistic school.”

He added: “This important document (EHCP) hasn’t been updated since Jenson started primary school.”

In April of this year, Ofsted was critical of Cheshire East, saying it had ‘serious weakness’ in planning for children with special needs.

“The quality of EHC plans are inadequate..." stated Ofsted, adding ‘required changes to provision or placement are not reflected in children and young people’s EHC plans’.

Ofsted also stated: “Inspectors saw a number of examples where annual review plans had not been finalised after more than 18 months.”

A Cheshire East spokesperson said: "Cheshire East Council does not comment on individual cases of this nature but can confirm that it operates a robust process, in accordance with the law, to ensure that a child’s needs are met within their education, health and care plan.

“The decision to remove the child from his school was taken by the parents.

"We continue to seek to find a solution to the current situation and remain open to working with the family to achieve that.

"This matter is due to be considered by the SEND tribunal in November and the local authority will adhere to any binding decisions made."