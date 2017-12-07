Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Seven men – including a 16-year-old – have been charged with Class A drug offences following raids in Ellesmere Port this week.

All seven have been remanded in custody facing charges relating to the supply of Class A drugs and are due to appear at West Cheshire Magistrates Court this morning (Thursday, 7 December).

The charges relate to arrests made yesterday (Wednesday, December 6) as part of a series of dawn raids targeting organised crime and illegal drugs in Merseyside and Ellesmere Port.

Billy Neil, 25, of Viva Way in Ellesmere Port is charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A drug (heroin); Andrew Bebbington, 34, of Joan Bartlett Close, Ellesmere Port is charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A drug (cocaine and heroin; Joshua Quinn, 20, of no fixed abode in Ellesmere Port, is charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A drug (cocaine and heroin); and Liam Quinn, 18, of Sutton Way in Great Sutton has been charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A drug (cocaine and heroin) and possession with intent to supply MDMA.

Wade Smith, 20, of Eton Road in Ellesmere Port is charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A drug (cocaine and heroin) and a 16-year-old boy from Ellesmere Port has been charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A drug (cocaine and heroin).

Anthony Atkins, 26, of Severn Close, St Helens is also charged with conspiracy to supple a Class A drug (cocaine and heroin).

The operation involved more than 60 officers with warrants carried out at addresses in Ellesmere Port, Liverpool with an address in St Helens and one in Norwich.

After the warrants were carried out, local neighbourhood officers from Ellesmere Port conducted high-visibility patrols to offer reassurance to local residents.