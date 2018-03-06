Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Seven men and a 14-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of affray in a series of dawn raids carried out across Cheshire and North Wales this morning (Tuesday, March 6).

The arrests relate to an altercation involving rival football fans in Chester City Centre before a hotly-anticipated derby match between rivals Chester FC and Wrexham on November 8 last year.

Despite hundreds of police officers being deployed across Chester hours before the 8pm kick off, some witnesses reported 'riots' in the city centre from as early as 3pm.

Today's arrests relate to an incident at The Cross on Eastgate Street in the hours before the game, following an extensive joint investigation by Cheshire and North Wales Police.

Four men from Chester aged 49, 33, 28 and 23, an 18-year-old man from Tarporley and two men aged 25 and 20 from Wrexham were arrested on suspicion of affray, as well as a 14-year-old boy from Wrexham.

It comes just days before the corresponding league fixture between the two clubs in Wrexham this Sunday (March 11), after officers carried out a series of warrants, leading to this morning's arrests.

All men are currently in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

Cheshire police Detective Sergeant Stuart Needham said: “The arrests are the culmination of a four-month joint investigation with North Wales Police.

“We have spent a significant amount of time gathering evidence, analysing CCTV footage and images and working with our colleagues in North Wales Police to get to the stage where we have been able to make eight arrests in a co-ordinated joint force operation.

“While the majority of football fans who went to the Chester versus Wrexham match on Wednesday 8 November behaved well, unfortunately there were a small number who were intent on committing crime and disrupting the lives of those who live, work and visit Chester."

DS Needham added: "There was an altercation between Chester and Wrexham supporters at around 3pm. A number of innocent members of the public/shoppers were present and we received multiple calls about the incident.

“Fortunately no-one required hospital attention and no damage was caused as a result of the altercation, but such incidents will not be tolerated.

“The arrests we have made should serve as a warning to football fans that go to games looking to cause, or get involved in, trouble that anyone who commits an offence will be located and brought to justice, no matter where they live.

“I would like to thank all of the officers who carried out the raids, including our colleagues at North Wales Police. Without their support the multiple arrests in two separate countries on the same day would not have been possible.”

Police have issued details of where the suspects were arrested:

Aughton Way, Chester – a 49-year-old man arrested

Stratford Road, Chester – a 33-year-old man arrested

St James Avenue, Chester – a 23-year-old man arrested

Pembroke Drive, Ellesmere Port – an 18-year-old man arrested

Ffordd Powell, Wrexham – a 25-year-old man arrested

Alexandra Road, Wrexham – a 20-year-old man arrested

Wrexham – a 14-year-old boy arrested

A 28-year-old man handed himself into Blacon Police Station.