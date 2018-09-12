Colleagues rushed to the aid of a police officer who tried to harm himself outside Cheshire Constabulary's HQ building in Winsford .
The serving officer was taken to hospital after fellow officers responded to concern for welfare reports on Monday morning (September 10).
He is now in a stable condition, and receiving specialist support.
The Liverpool Echo reports that the injured officer was described as being 'a really nice lad' by a concerned colleague.
A spokesman for Cheshire police said: "At 10.30am on Monday, September 10 officers responded to a concern for the welfare of a police officer at the main entrance of Force HQ.
"An ambulance was called and the officer was taken to hospital, where his condition is described as stable."
Ian Allen, secretary of Cheshire Police Federation, said: “We are aware of this incident and are providing support to the officer and his family.”
Helplines and support groups
The NHS Choices website lists the following helplines and support networks for people to talk to.
- Samaritans (116 123) operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year. If you prefer to write down how you're feeling, or if you're worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org.
- Childline (0800 1111) runs a helpline for children and young people in the UK. Calls are free and the number won't show up on your phone bill.
- PAPYRUS (0800 068 41 41) is a voluntary organisation supporting teenagers and young adults who are feeling suicidal.
- Depression Alliance is a charity for people with depression. It doesn't have a helpline, but offers a wide range of useful resources and links to other relevant information.
- Students Against Depression is a website for students who are depressed, have a low mood or are having suicidal thoughts.
- Bullying UK is a website for both children and adults affected by bullying.