A large scale emergency service presence has been deployed to Sealand Road this Friday morning (April 20).
A stretch of the road has been cordoned off following an incident, the details of which are currently unknown.
Reassurance offered
Inspector Barry Brown from Chester Local Policing Unit said: “We would like to reassure the local community that at this stage it is believed to be an isolated incident and enquiries are ongoing.
“Local officers are in the area to provide reassurance and if anyone has any issues or concerns they are encouraged to speak to an officer.”
Witness appeal
Police have released the following statement:
Our enquiries are ongoing in a bid to establish exactly what has happened. Officers are in the area speaking to local people but we would specifically like to appeal to anyone who was walking or driving down Sealand Road at the time. This is a busy road and the incident was reported during rush hour. We are particularly keen to speak to any drivers who may have dash cam footage at that time.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Cheshire police on 101 quoting IML 41245, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
'Serious assault'
Cheshire police have released a statement following this morning’s incident.
At 8.44am police were called to an address on Sealand Road, Chester, after reports of a serious assault. Officers attended the scene to find a man and a woman with serious injuries. Emergency services are currently dealing with the incident.
A woman has been taken to Aintree Hospital via air ambulance and the man has been taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital by paramedics. Sealand Road has reopened to traffic. At this stage it is believed to be an isolated incident and enquiries are ongoing.
Traffic update
Sealand Road has now reopened but traffic is moving slowly in the area.
The air ambulance has landed on fields off Sealand Road.
Sealand Road - one of the main routes into Chester from Flintshire - is closed between Sovereign Way and B&Q.
Seven police cars, two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and the air ambulance are in attendance at the scene.