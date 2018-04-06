Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The popular Channel 4 series The Secret Life of the Zoo, which goes behind the scenes at the internationally famous Chester Zoo tourist attraction, is to return for a fifth series later this month.

It has been revealed today that the new series will get under way on Channel 4 on Wednesday, April 18 at 8pm.

There are no details of exactly what will be featured in later episodes of the new series although some of the animals who will get their moment in the TV spotlight in episode one include a vampire crab, orangutans Emma and Subis, the meerkats, aardvarks and the baby chameleons.

A Channel 4 statement said: "In the Sumatran orangutan habitat, sisters Emma and Subis are in the unusual position of being due to give birth at the same time, after male Puluh got them both pregnant.

"When Emma appears one morning with her new baby, it seems that Subis is going into labour. But after 24 hours of no progress, she is rushed to the vets for a possible caesarean section. What happens next is a highly unexpected turn of events, which will send shockwaves throughout the team.

"Two-horned chameleon Ruby arrived at Chester after being transported illegally by pet traders and seized at customs. The zoo wants to breed her to help preserve the species, and Charles and Eddie are the two candidates in waiting.

"But chameleons are notoriously picky when choosing a mate, and Charles and Eddie will have to display themselves in front of each other to get in the mood for mating and win her over. When Eddie proves too shy to confront Charles, the keepers hope that Charles’s own reflection might get him and Ruby going instead.

"But as Ruby rapidly changes colour, her feelings are clear to see.

"Meerkats Beagle and Huskie have moved to the zoo as the new breeding pair. But new housemates, the aardvarks, are causing them some anxiety, and to the surprise of keepers the meerkats prove too shy to go anywhere near them, or the shared bedroom.

"The team decides that DIY SOS is in order and redesign the paddock to give the meerkats their own pad, suitable for aardvark-free romance.

"The zoo’s pair of vampire crabs have been living together nearly for six months, but Janet and John are failing to get it on. The keepers introduce larger male Claude to their habitat to shake things up and increase the odds of Janet getting pregnant. As John and Claude face off, the hope is that Janet might produce some babies, without either male losing his claws in battle."

Everyone involved in the show is still celebrating the news earlier this week that The Secret Life of the Zoo has been nominated for a Bafta TV award.

The series has been nominated in the Features category, against the Antiques Roadshow, Cruising with Jane McDonald and gender documentary No More Boys and Girls.

The 2018 British Academy Television Awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, May 13 at the Royal Festival Hall in London, hosted by Sue Perkins.