Cheshire Schools Awards are back!

Following the success of last year’s event we are delighted to announce the launch of the fourth annual Cheshire Schools Awards in association with executive partner Excell Supply.

From now until Friday, March 23, you can enter your school, teacher, pupil, or even a project that your school has been involved in.

This exciting and prestigious event is your chance to salute your school as we aim to find and celebrate the very best.

It’s completely free to enter, simply download an entry form from the website, select a category or more than one if it applies to your school, complete the form and return it to us by the deadline.

There are 10 award categories in total and they are:

Inspirational Teacher of the Year - Do you know an inspirational teacher? We are looking for a teacher who has shown constant dedication, kindness and understanding, inspiring young people every day. Tell us about the teachers that go the extra mile to give the best opportunities to the children they teach through their education and playing a vital role in their day to day school life.

School Communication Award - For this award we are looking for a school with exceptional internal and external communication. This could be through a VLE portal, blog, social media (Twitter / Facebook), website or school newspaper. The school should demonstrate fun and interesting communication engaging with teachers, pupils, parents, and the wider community.

School Support Staff of the Year - This award is for any member of non-teaching school staff who has played a vital role in the running of the school and the happiness and security of the children. It may be a teaching assistant, administrative staff, caretaker or any other member of support or administrative staff who make a real difference within the school.

Class/Team of the Year - Does your school have an outstanding class or team? We want to hear how pupils and teachers have worked together to really stand out. It could be a sports team that has trained hard, or an orchestra/choir or drama group have worked together on a performance. Maybe a class within the school has really excelled, or completed a project? Tell us about your inspirational teams.

School in the Community Award - This award is for a class, year group or whole school who play an active role in their local community. That may be through raising money for charity, performing in the community, helping others in the community or working together to make your local community a better place. Tell us about the inspirational work you do in the local area.

Healthy Living Award - This award is for an individual, class or whole school who make it a priority to lead a healthy lifestyle. This could be by encouraging exercise, or teaching pupils about eating healthy foods. Maybe at your school you grow vegetables or have an allotment, or a project to encourage fitness, well being or mental health? If your school makes healthy living a priority tell us about it.

Student Teacher of the Year - This award is open to all student teachers on a placement in Cheshire schools as part of a school led or university led teacher training course. Tell us all about the excellent teachers of the future. (Newly qualified teachers (NQTs) should apply for Inspirational Teacher of the Year)

Headteacher of the Year - This award is for outstanding primary and secondary school leaders, whose guidance and leadership help to create a dynamic learning environment, where the pupils are happy and encouraged to reach their full potential. Tell us about your outstanding headteachers and why they should be put forward for this award.

Primary School of the Year, sponsored by Excell Supply Ltd - This will be awarded to the primary school who, in the opinion of the judges, have had an outstanding academic year. This may embrace improvements in attendance levels, parent engagement or examination results. Schools applying may have made, developed or built upon partnerships in the local community, achieved new credentials, or competition success, Whatever your school’s achievements, tell us about them and win the recognition you deserve for your hard work.

Secondary School of the Year, sponsored by Excell Supply Ltd - This will be awarded to the secondary school that in the opinion of the judges has had an outstanding academic year. This may be improvements in attendance levels, parent engagement or examination results. You may have made or built upon partnership in the local or business community, achieved new green credentials, or achieved competition success. Whatever your achievements, tell us about them and achieve the recognition you deserve for your hard work.

HOW TO ENTER

If you think any of the categories apply to someone in your school, class or even your teacher, then enter.

All nominations received will be judged by our panel and the successful finalists will be revealed in the Chester Chronicle and Crewe and Nantwich Chronicles in May.

All successful schools shortlisted will be invited to attend a free celebratory lunch and awards ceremony held at the beautiful Queen Hotel, Chester on Tuesday, June 19.

Download an interactive entry form at www.cheshireschoolsawards.co.uk.

Complete and return it by email to events@cheshireschoolsawards.co.uk.

You can also post an entry to Cheshire Schools Awards, Events Department, PO Box 48, Old Hall Street, Liverpool, L69 3EB.

If you have any questions please call the events team on: 01244 606472.

Twitter:@CheshireSchools

Deadline for entries - Friday, March 23.