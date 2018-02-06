The video will start in 8 Cancel

Motorists are warned of an emergency road closure on Sealand Road following a serious collision between a car and a lorry attended by two air ambulances.

Flintshire County Council says the A548 Sealand Road is blocked between its junctions with the A494 Welsh Road and Seahill Road traffic lights (Saughall).

North Wales Police tweeted: "Police are dealing with a serious collision involving a car and a HGV on the A548 Sealand Road. Please seek alternative routes as the road will be closed for sometime."

A Welsh Ambulance Services spokesperson said: "We were called at approximately 12pm this afternoon to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a lorry on Sealand Road, Sealand.

"Two Wales Air Ambulances, two paramedics in rapid response vehicles and a crew in an emergency ambulance are currently at the scene."

Sam Tulley, road space manager with Flintshire County Council, said at 1pm on Tuesday: "We currently have no indications as to how long the road will be closed for, an update will be sent as soon as we have anymore information."

Speed sensors are showing traffic at a standstill in both directions while emergency services deal with the incident.