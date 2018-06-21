Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Storrar Cowdry Prize for Fine Art at the University of Chester has been presented to sculptor Aveline Kyffin.

Robin Gill of Storrar Cowdry presented her with the prize at this year’s valedictory ceremony at St Thomas’s Church in Chester.

Aveline, with her husband, ran an illustration and design studio in South Africa, before moving to Llandudno in North Wales.

She now facilitates art workshops for people in the community and other groups in North Wales, organising events and designing places where artists can work.

Aveline’s final degree piece is a sculpture made in multi-media, such as cotton, copper, other metals and wood.

Aveline said: “I am so grateful to Storrar Cowdry for the prize, which gives me recognition for all my hard work.”

She added her fellow students at the university had been very supportive and encouraging, along with the caring staff, who Aveline said were incredible.

This helped enormously with her success also making her time spent gaining her degree at the university very happy and memorable.

Maggie Jackson, fine art lecturer at the university, said: “Aveline brought a special feel to this year’s fine art students.

“The 2018 degree show highlights the rich variety of art work made by the students in the department of art and design.

“It showcases the work of students who are at the cutting edge of their subjects in fine art, graphic art, fashion, photography, interior and product design.

“Viewers to the show at our Kingsway campus this week will see imaginative and innovative work in a myriad of materials and media.

“Aveline Kyffin is an outstanding student who works tirelessly to produce interesting experimental contemporary work.

“She is always committed and dedicated to whatever she is undertaking.”