Schools in Chester and Ellesmere Port all appear to be open this morning (Tuesday, December 12), 24 hours after many were forced to close due to the ice and snow conditions.

Despite last night being the coldest night of the year, there are no listed closures in the area according to the Cheshire West and Chester Council website.

However, the Met Office have put a yellow weather warning for ice in place until 11am today and there are warnings to those travelling today to be mindful of icy stretches on untreated roads and pavements.

And Cheshire police have also issued cautionary advice to those leaving cars unattended while defrosting.

According to a Met Office metereologist, temperatures in the UK plummeted to -13C in some parts of the country overnight.