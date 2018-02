Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are no reported closures of schools in the Cheshire West and Chester area this morning (Tuesday, February 27).

Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWAC) confirmed no closures had been reported at present, despite a heavy snowfall across the county overnight.

A statement on CWaC's website said schools were prioritising informing parents and guardians first which could cause results to be delayed.

If anything changes we will let you know as and when we can.