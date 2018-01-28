Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Schoolchildren in Cheshire West and Chester have been writing poetry in a project delivered by Storyhouse to be part of its annual WayWord Festival.

Pupils from JH Godwin in Blacon, Tushingham CE Primary School and Queen’s Park High School in Handbridge took part in workshops led by award-winning poet Sara Hirsch.

The poems written by the pupils explore the theme of mothers, identity, libraries, history and stories. They will be transcribed by the pupils to be installed on vinyl throughout Storyhouse creating an enormous poetry book.

Year 3 teacher at Tushingham Primary Kim Lewis said: “Sara’s poetry workshop has given the pupils the confidence to have a go, to play with words and to collaborate.

“All the children, whatever their ability, loved the workshop themes of books, authors and escaping into other worlds. It was a wonderful morning, lively, entertaining and fun!”

WayWord is Storyhouse’s annual half-term festival for families and children. Its line-up includes children’s illustrator Axel Scheffler, workshops on computer game design, clay modelling and stop frame animation led by Aardman studios, plus silent discos, performances and free storytelling, arts and crafts.

Tickets and full programme line-up can be found at storyhouse.com .