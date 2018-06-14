Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Andrew Errington of Saughall Rotary has been honoured with the prestigious Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland’s Champions of Change award for outstanding work.

Andrew received his Rotary accolade from Peter Kellner, chairman of the National Council of Voluntary Organisations, alongside other community heroes from across the country, at a ceremony in Cardiff City Hall.

Andrew considered Rotary when he was coming up to retirement from a successful career in the retail industry and wanted to give something back to society.

That was five years ago and since then he has actively raised £25,000 for his club and taken on many demanding roles including club president and is currently the treasurer but his greatest success is transforming the perception of Rotary in the area.

Andrew realised that Rotary needed some energy to move it forward in Chester. He introduced new membership approaches to his club and beyond.

His series of roadshows and questionnaires revealed that Rotary was still viewed as old-fashioned.

Andrew decided to show clubs how to overcome this with a dynamic 10-point plan explaining how to hold a showcase evening.

The results have been astonishing with the first showcase evening producing nine new members.

The search for champions was carried out across Rotary’s vibrant network of nearly 2,000 clubs and 50,000 members, revealing endeavors ranging from supporting armed forces veterans with mental health issues to helping vulnerable street children in Swaziland.

Denis Spiller, president of Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland, said: “Andrew’s work has given Rotary in his community a new lease of life.

“He is a very worthy recipient of a Rotary Champions of Change award.”