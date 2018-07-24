Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This summer’s heatwave is taking its toll on Britain’s landscape including lawns, parks, golf courses and fields which have turned from lush green to a dry yellow-brown.

These satellite images of Chester show the impact the lack of rainfall is having on outdoor spaces.

Chester Meadows look particularly arid at the moment.

Some of the images are reminiscent of the long hot summer of 1976 which saw reservoirs completely dry up and with water rationed in some areas.

North West water company United Utilities recently announced it will impose a hosepipe ban from Sunday, August 5, in order to preserve supplies because reservoir levels are lower than would normally be expected at this time of year.

The 2018 heatwave has been attributed to the jet stream looping to the north of the UK, and then back down to eastern Europe, creating an area of high pressure over the country which has so far refused to shift.