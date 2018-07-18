Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Good news for motorists because the collapsed sewer in Sandy Lane is now fixed with the road expected to reopen later today (Wednesday, July 18).

To allow repairs to be carried out it had been necessary to close the B5130 Sandy Lane/Dee Banks from Caldy Valley Road to Walmoor Park for more than a week.

But Cheshire West and Chester Council has now been informed by Welsh Water that the broken combined rainfall and waste water sewer line was fixed on Friday.

The sewer has now been de-silted and a CCTV survey carried out.

Contractors are currently resurfacing the road surface with Sandy Lane expected to open later on Wednesday.

Commuters and residents will be relieved as the road closure has forced traffic on to neighbouring roads causing huge queues during the morning and evening rush-hours.