Among those enjoying the wonderful scenery and views of Cheshire’s Sandstone Ridge this summer will be Chris Sands of the Good Company, a multi award-winning place-branding specialist.

Chris will be talking to local people to glimpse what it means to live and work in this special landscape, and build up a picture of its sense of place.

The work has been commissioned by the Sandstone Ridge Trust as part of its Heritage Lottery funded project exploring how best to look after the area’s landscape, heritage and wildlife for the benefit and enjoyment of current and future generations.

Key to that work is raising the area’s profile and importance in the public’s minds, giving it an identity and creating a brand and story to support this.

Chair of the trustees of the Sandstone Ridge Trust, Andrew Hull, said: “We are looking forward to working with Chris on this exciting project.

“He will look at the Ridge through a fresh pair of eyes, and help to create a strong identity for the area that will be deeply felt by inhabitants and visitors for years to come.”

The Sandstone Ridge is a new landscape for Chris.

Based in the gritstone hills and valleys of West Yorkshire, he has worked with communities in the South Pennines, Calderdale, across the UK as well as the Barossa Valley in South Australia, where his work won Best Place Marketing Campaign 2016 for all of Australia.

Chris said: “The Sandstone Ridge is a beautiful, stunning landscape and I’m thrilled to be working alongside the trust to help them realise their hopes and plans for the area.

“I want to speak to lots of people over the summer and hear their stories so that I can understand what the ridge means for them.

“If you see me out and about, do stop to stay hello!”

Chris’s work will add to, and draw together, the wide range of brochures, books and artwork that the trust has already prepared for the Sandstone Ridge, and that can be viewed on the website www.sandstoneridge.org.uk .