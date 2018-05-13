Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

For its second year, The Sandstone Ridge Festival in Cheshire will welcome authors, musicians and artists to this unique event covering the villages of Bickley, Cholmondeley, Bickerton, Peckforton, Bunbury, Malpas, Burwardsley, Harthill and Tattenhall from May 17-20.

Award-winning poet, historian and novelist Dr Gladys Mary Coles talks about Wilfred Owen, who was inspired to write poetry while walking in the Bickerton Hills.

The award-winning folk duo Ninebarrow, are performing at Bickerton Village Hall on May 17 while The Amner Lunch is in Peckforton on May 18.

As well as a delicious lunch created by one of Cheshire’s most prestigious cooks, there will be a panel discussion from four highly successful women, including Antionette Sandbach MP, who will talk about women’s suffrage over the past 100 years.

Nuns and Roses is a fabulous musical extravaganza performed by Papagena, an all female vocal group who explore the wealth of music from medieval times to the present day.

Well known Cheshire-born author (Home Fires, The Jam Busters) Julie Summers talks about her book The Secret Lives of Britain’s Country Houses 1939-45 which offers behind-the-scenes glimpses of life in some of Britain’s greatest country houses that were occupied by people who would never otherwise have set foot in such opulent surroundings.

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Representation of the People Act 1918, Grasping the Nettle, a new play with music, starring Lucy Stevens, is based upon the exploits and passions of Dame Ethel Smyth, composer, writer and suffragette.

With the four-day art exhibition at the Cheshire Art Hub and guided walks in Bickley and Cholmondeley Gardens, there is definitely something for everybody.