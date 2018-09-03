Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Sandbach man has appealed for more information after he found a giant winged insect buzzing around his house on Sunday evening and thinks it might be an Asian Hornet.

Peter Collling contacted The Chronicle seeking information after he captured the insect - bigger than a £1 coin on Sunday evening.

He said: "I live just outside Sandbach, Cheshire. Last night I heard a very loud and unfamiliar buzzing noise (much much louder than the average wasp or bee) coming from our outside security light and noticed this flying beast taking up considerable airspace.

"I normally leave insects to get on with their day uninterrupted but felt that this thing posed a threat to society. My dogs also like to chase wasps so didn’t want to risk what could have been a 2 vs 1 deathmatch with the flying beast likely coming out the victor.

"Is this what I think it might be - an asian hornet? Please see the attached picture of an average size wasp and a pound coin for comparison.

"The flying beast was wrestled under a glass over night with a couple of bricks placed on top to ensure it didn’t escape, but sadly passed away in the early hours.

"Now it is curled up in the fetal position it doesn’t have the same presence as it did when alive and terrorising the community. We now have to decide where to bury this thing as our garden is quite small."

"Any information would be greatly appreciated."