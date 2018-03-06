Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sanctuary Housing say its engineers are trying to resolve a problem which has left elderly people without heating and hot water for several days during the big freeze.

The granddaughter of a woman in her 80s at Newton House in Tiverton Close, Newton , Chester , is furious older people at the sheltered complex have endured discomfort during the cold spell.

Sanctuary says engineers were on site last Thursday when the issue was reported at the 37-flat property but as of today (Tuesday) the issue had still not been resolved.

The granddaughter, who did not wish to be named, said: “My grandma lives at Newton House, Tiverton Close, Chester.

“All they have provided her with is a small electric heater. To heat her whole flat! And now with no hot water they can’t even have a hot shower. Surely this is against their human rights!

“The people who run this place is Sanctuary Housing and still haven’t fixed the heating! With temperatures recently running as low as -5 in the middle of the night this is absolutely diabolical.”

The relative claimed all flats were affected by the problem.

She continued: “Sanctuary housing are making the residents feel they are not allowed to moan about the current situation due to being so scared of being evicted, which is absolutely disgusting. My grandma is sleeping in her dressing gown, bed socks and gloves. She might as well be homeless.

“I’ve had to fork out to get her an electric blanket to sleep with so she isn’t shivering and not sleeping. I bet Sanctuary Housing are not going to cover the cost of the extra electric used or cover the cost of using the electric heater or for me to keep my grandma warm at night.

“Sanctuary housing have known there’s been a fault with the heating for years but yet haven’t done anything about it.”

The relative told The Chronicle Sanctuary should at least have offered residents the opportunity to stay in a hotel as she understands the stress of moving out might be too much for some older people.

She added: “I’m absolutely furious that our elder generation is being left like this!! Absolutely shocking.”

Cllr Richard Beacham (Lab, Newton) said: “This needs to be a priority. We need to get some movement. I will be talking to Sanctuary to try and get some action today.”

A spokesperson for Sanctuary Housing said: “We are sorry for the inconvenience this issue has caused residents at Newton House. We were first made aware of a problem with the heating and hot water on Thursday and immediately delivered temporary electric heaters to residents. Our engineers attended the same day and identified the issue was affecting properties on the ground floor which were without full strength heating and hot water.

“Our engineers are continuing to work on site to resolve the problem as quickly as possible, while our housing staff are regularly checking in on all residents and updating them on progress.”