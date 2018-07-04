Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Property developer Edwards Homes has made a donation to enable a toddler group to purchase new toys and play mats.

Based at Saltney Community Centre on Sandy Lane, Teeny Toddlers was launched in October 2016 by local mums Carys Jones-McNeil and Leander Day.

The pair set it up because there were no other groups nearby for babies and young children. Funds were limited but local demand was strong and it quickly became very popular. It runs sessions every Wednesday between 9.30am and 11.30am, and around 25 children attend each week.

However, despite healthy attendance, the group’s limited resources presented problems.

Carys said: “Keeping the group sustainable has always been a challenge. An entry charge of £2 per child just about covers the cost of the room hire, plus the drinks and biscuits we provide for parents, and the toast, fruit and a drink we provide for the children.

“But we had relied on small donations to get the group started, and all our toys and foam mats were beginning to look very tired. In fact, a lot needed throwing away. That was when we approached Edwards Homes.

“We saw the company had started work on the Mayfield Park development across the road and it struck us that, very soon, it would begin to attract lots of new families to the area. I sent them an email, asking if they would be interested in helping us and, happily, they agreed straight away.”

Edwards Homes company secretary Linda Wild Jones and sales negotiator Lydia Lowe visited Saltney Community Centre and met the organisers.

Linda said: “We’re delighted to be able to help the group. It’s so obviously valuable to local families and it’s run very well, so we know the team will put our donation to very good use. Carys has said that they’d love to keep the group running for a very long time and we’re a hundred percent behind her on that.”

Mayfield Park is a new residential development and, on completion, it will comprise a mix of three and four bedroom, semi-detached and detached homes. There will be 70 units in all and the first of these will be completed later this year.