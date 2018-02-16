Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pupils and teachers gathered at Saltney Ferry Primary School to unveil the school’s new defibrillator, donated by Airbus in Broughton.

The device was presented to the school by Maggie Sinnott, Wellbeing Manager at Airbus.

The new device complements the school’s long-term commitment to teaching pupils how to intervene if they ever witness a cardiac arrest.

The school runs a special ‘Heart Start Club’ which introduces selected pupils to the concept of CPR and helps them to acquire essential emergency first aid skills.

Although installed on the school’s premises, the device is available for the use of anyone in the local community.

Airbus employee and current Mayor of Saltney Jason Shallcross who also joined the group at the primary school said: “It was a proud moment for me as a school governor and former pupil to present the defibrillator to the school.

“Airbus is right on our doorstep and is familiar to many pupils, so I’m delighted to see the company maintaining such a close relationship with the school.”

Headteacher at Saltney Ferry Primary School Charlotte Luke said: “The school is extremely grateful for Airbus’ kind donation.

“We have been working hard to promote healthy living with children and parents, and are keen to introduce our pupils to emergency first aid.

“The defibrillator will also assist our commitment to helping and supporting our local community.”

It is estimated that there are 270 cardiac arrests in schools every year.

In the UK, 12 young people die due to a sudden cardiac arrest every year.

Combined with CPR, a defibrillator is the only form of immediate treatment for someone who has suffered a cardiac arrest.

If used within minutes of a person collapsing, they have a much higher chance of survival.

Airbus in the UK continues its commitment to projects involving schools in the region, with youth development being one of the core strands at the heart of the company’s community engagement policy.

Locally, Airbus also supports education projects such as the School Orchard Project with the North Wales Wildlife Trust and the first ever Airbus Foundation Flying Challenge programme in Wales.