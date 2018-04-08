Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A grandmother was seriously hurt when a teenager lost control of his vehicle on a sharp bend and crashed into her as she made her way to work.

At Flintshire Magistrates’ Court at Mold, 19-year-old Owen Robert Lythe admitted a careless driving charge following the crash on the B5129 at Saltney Ferry in November.

Lythe, of Belmont Drive in Saltney Ferry, was fined £219 with £85 costs together with a £30 surcharge.

Nine penalty points were placed on his driving licence which the court heard would mean that as a new driver the DVLA would revert him to learner status.

The defendant apologised for the injuries the other driver had suffered.

Magistrates said that it was a dangerous road, the defendant was inexperienced, and the court accepted he had meant no harm to the other driver.

Prosecutor Brian Robinson told the court that Lythe was making his way to work at Airbus in his silver Corsa.

The complainant Susan Edwards was driving in the opposite direction from her home in Connah’s Quay, to her workplace at Saltney Ferry, in her silver Polo. It was a road that both used regularly.

Lythe had overtaken vehicles on a straight piece of road but then on a sharp bend near Cop House Farm he lost control and veered to the wrong side of the road, causing a head on crash.

Mrs Edwards had to be cut from the wreckage by the fire service and was taken to hospital which a fractured sternum, a fractured arm and a fractured ankle.

She had undergone surgery the following day when a plate and pins had been used to fix her arm.

Her injuries meant that she could not use a crutch and her right foot had been placed in an orthopaedic brace.

She had lost time in work, felt helpless and that she had lost her independence, and her bed had to be moved downstairs, she said in a victim impact statement read by Mr Robinson to the court.