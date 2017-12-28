The video will start in 8 Cancel

Sainsbury's shoppers are being urged not to eat one of its products after some customers were reported to have fallen ill after consuming it.

The supermarket giant has recalled a batch of its 'Taste the Difference' burgers over fears they could be linked to the dangerous strain of bacteria E. coli 0157.

Symptoms of the condition include diarrhoea, abdominal pain, bloody diarrhoea, and haemolytic uremic syndrome, the Daily Post reports .

In a statement, Sainsbury’s said: “We have been made aware by the Food Standards Agency of a very small number of customers who may have become unwell with E. coli after consuming this product.

“As a precautionary measure, we are asking customers who have purchased this product not to consume it but return it to their nearest Sainsbury’s store, where they will receive a full refund.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused.”

No other Sainsbury’s products are known to be affected.

The batch in question is the Taste The Difference Aberdeen Angus Quarter Pounder 454g (Frozen), with 'Best Before End' dates of July 2018, September 2018 and October 2018.