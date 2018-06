Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A collision involving three vehicles has led to a lane being blocked on the M56 heading towards Frodsham .

The accident happened between junctions 14 and 12 eastbound, about 4.40pm on Monday (June 11), during the evening rush-hour.

Police say the collision, involving two vans and a car, has blocked the third lane.

Two drivers are believed to have suffered minor injuries.

Traffic sensors suggest there is congestion ahead of the incident.