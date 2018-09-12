Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two teenagers are due to appear in court following the death of 'much loved' son Eddie O'Rourke.

Mr O'Rourke died after an altercation outside the Royal British Legion on Castle Road, Runcorn, left him with a serious injury.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance but later died.

The two teenagers, aged 15 and 17, were arrested following the death of Mr O'Rourke and appeared at Warrington Combined Court yesterday charged with murder (Tuesday, September 11).

They have both been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Chester Crown Court today (Wednesday, September 12).

The family of 18-year-old Eddie have paid tribute to him following his death.

In a statement Mr Rourke's mum, Jane White, said: "Eddie was a very much loved son and brother who will be greatly missed by us all."

The family also thanked everyone who has left floral tributes outside the Royal British Legion but ask that instead of writing tributes on the pub's walls, well-wishers would give cards or notes so the family can keep them for the future.