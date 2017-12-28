Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester will sample the tastes, sounds and atmosphere of the Caribbean when the UK’s first travelling Rum Festival visits the racecourse in spring 2018.

The racecourse will host the event in The Pavilion Suite on Saturday, March 24.

Organisers promise more than 100 different rums from around the globe combined with live entertainment, food and giveaways.

Festival founder Lucy Douglas said: “The growth in the rum market and evolution in the variety of flavours and styles has been phenomenal over the last couple of years.

"Having been to some amazing beer festivals and gin festivals we decided to set up something for rum drinkers, somewhere fun where they could try new and exciting rums whilst listening to live music, eating great food and be surrounded by like-minded people.”

Lucy said Chester would be first of their ‘one day pop-up specials for 2018’.

She continued: “We will announce the exact timings a little nearer the time but throughout the session there will be tastings (two x 3 hour sessions), a DJ throughout playing Caribbean, Cuban and Latino classics, four 45 minute sets from a steel drum band, and four sets from a Cuban dance band. Guests can come and go as they wish. Street food with a Caribbean theme will be available throughout the day.”

Rum is described as the ‘most diverse and versatile’ of the spirits. Great on its own over ice, blended with your favourite mixer, or shaken up in a cocktail, rum is said to be the ‘perfect drink for any occasion’. Rum can be grouped into six categories: white, golden, dark, spiced or flavoured.

And with a range of production methods across the globe and in varying climates, every rum is different.

On arrival, guests will be greeted by a team member, known as a ‘Rum’un’ then handed their Rum Festival glass – a gift to take home – and a brochure full of information about the rums on offer, fun facts and suggested garnishes to complement the drinks.

Drinks are priced £5 each with vouchers available from a stand in the main hall for singles or as a card of four for £20.

“If you’re new to rum don’t worry, the friendly Rum’uns will recommend a few to get you going or tell you all about their favourites,” say the organisers.

Tickets for the Saturday, March 24 event, which runs from 1pm-10.30pm, start from £7.50 (plus booking fee) and are on sale now. The event is strictly for over 18s and you may be asked for ID.

For more information visit www.therumfestival.co.uk or email info@therumfestival.co.uk