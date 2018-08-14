Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rugby World Cup winning star Will Greenwood helped to kick off this year’s popular sporting lunch at Neston Cricket Club’s annual Marquee Week.

Greenwood was guest speaker at the sporting lunch, which was packed with business people from companies across the region.

The event was sponsored by IP company Forresters plus associate sponsors Macbryde Homes and Freeths Solicitors and, new for this year, there was a Laurent Perrier Champagne room for VIPs.

Club president Tony Bush welcomed the 630 guests before introducing Greenwood who enthralled guests with a series of amusing tales from his rugby days including his part in England’s 2003 World Cup triumph in Australia.

The week saw the return of the hugely popular Parkgate Proms, now in its fifth year, and sponsored by Gooden Flooring.

The proms featured the 32-piece L’Orchestra dell Arte under the leadership of conductor and artistic director Edward Peak and soprano Laurie Ashworth.

The theme was the music of the stage and silver screen and included a sing along to a Sound of Music medley, a touching Ken Dodd tribute complete with tickling sticks and a rousing rendition of We’ll Meet Again, made famous by Vera Lynn.

It was followed the next night by the Fire and Ice Summer Ball, sponsored by Gordale and associate sponsors Eden Luxury Travel and Iceland Air, and attended by more than 400 guests.

Music was supplied by Stirling Austin and his swing and soul band, Cheeky Chilli provided the food – along with a surprise starter of a seafood patter on a bed of dry ice – and first prize in the raffle was a pair of return flights to Iceland.

General manager Craig Stubbs said: “We are delighted with the success of this year’s marquee week and it was brilliant to see so many people attending all the events.

“I’m not sure much business was done in Liverpool on the day of the sporting lunch as it felt like everyone was in our marquee!”

Coming up later this month is the second year of Neston Cricket Club’s Beer and Gin Festival.

Taking place over the Bank Holiday weekend of August 25 and 26, there will be live music, food and more than 60 gins, ales and ciders to try.