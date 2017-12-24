Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The RSPCA is wishing pet owners a Merry Christmas but offering tips about how to avoid the hidden hazards that could be bad for their beloved animal.

Accidentally feeding them toxic foods, the dangers of decorations and stopping your pet getting overwhelmed in the chaos are issues to consider.

Most pet owners know that chocolate and onions can never be given to dogs and if your mutt does accidentally eat these foods you should ring your vet straight away for advice. Stuffing should be avoided because it often contains onions or garlic, which are both poisonous to dogs.

Less well-known is that raisins, currants and sultanas – commonly added to festive bakes – are also extremely dangerous to dogs.

West Highland terrier Harry, pictured, from derby, spent a worrying few days recovering at a vets over Christmas last year after pinching a bag of raisins from his owner’s handbag.

Alice Potter, from the RSPCA’s companion animals team, said: “It’s not just food which is a hazard to our pets– some household items can be dangerous too. Popular festive plants including poinsettias, holly, ivy, mistletoe can be mildly toxic, so avoid these if you have pets.

“Lilies are extremely toxic to cats - never have these in the home if you have cats. Tinsel and wrapping paper might be tempting for your pet to play with, but make sure they don’t eat it!

“Silica gel, which is often put in packaging, can cause your pet stomach upset if ingested, as can pot pourri.”

It’s normal for many of us to overindulge over the Christmas period.

“But don’t pass on this habit to your pets, no matter how tempting it may be to shower them with tasty treats!” added Alice. “Extra weight gain can lead to health problems, so to keep your pet healthy and happy, keep treats to a minimum.”

There is always so much going on at Christmas that it can be hard to remember everything! But planning ahead can avoid any potential panic, says the RSPCA.

Alice commented: “Make sure you have the number of an emergency vet to hand, just in case. If your pet is on medication, stock up before the holidays so you don’t get caught short.”

“You can help your pet cope with the chaos by keeping to their normal routine as much as possible,” said Alice.

“It will also help your pet if you provide them with somewhere cosy and quiet where they can retreat to if the excitement gets too much.

“You might have lots of guests coming and going, so make sure doors aren’t left open because there would be a chance that your pet could get out when you aren’t watching.”

The RSPCA operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. If an animal requires the RSPCA’s help over the festive season, call the charity’s 24-hour helpline on 0300 1234 999.