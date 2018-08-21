Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A ewe and her lamb were lucky to survive after they became stuck in thick mud and were both drowning.

Fortunately a walker spotted some movement in the dried up pond and, on closer inspection, saw the farm animals covered in mud and unable to free themselves.

The man alerted the RSPCA and Wirral-based inspector Anthony Joynes was sent to the scene, in a field just off Shay Lane in Altrincham on Saturday morning (August 18).

Inspector Joynes said: “When I first got there I struggled to make out where the lamb and the ewe were as they were covered in mud.

“They were very difficult to spot so it was just fortunate this member of the public saw some movement and went to investigate.

“They could have easily died if they were left much longer.

“The area was a pond but because of the hot weather half of it had dried up and had formed a crust on top but underneath it is thick mud.

“The animals were probably walking along thinking they were on hard ground when they just fell through.”

The inspector was able to stay close to the edge where the ground was solid and pulled both animals free.

After a few moments massaging the ewe’s legs she was able to walk off but the lamb was exhausted so was taken back to the farm and where she was washed down and left to rest in a stable.

Anthony said: “I was going to call the fire service for help but realised I could reach the animals safely and was worried if they were left much longer they would not make it.

“I was covered head to toe in stinking mud after - I smelt like a farm animal myself - and had to throw the uniform away.

“My back was really hurting too but it was well worth it, it is always nice to save animals and the farmer contacted me to say the lamb is doing well.”

If you see an animal you have concerns about please call the RSPCA’s emergency line on 0300 1234 999.

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care please visit: www.rspca.org.uk/give