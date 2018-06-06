Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Queen and the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will go on a short walkabout in Chester city centre as part of the royal visit to mark the official opening of Storyhouse cultural centre.

Royal watchers hoping to glimpse – and may be even exchange a few words – with the monarch and her young protégé will be delighted to learn of this element of next Thursday’s trip (June 14).

The short walk will take place when the royal pair cover the distance between Storyhouse and Chester Town Hall where they will have lunch with civic dignitaries.

Royal communications officers have sent out an operational note outlining brief details of the away day to Cheshire which will be beamed around the world by national and international media.

The morning will begin when the Queen and the Duchess view the new Mersey Gateway Bridge, which links Runcorn and Widnes.

(Image: Andrew Teebay)

Her Majesty will unveil a plaque to mark its official opening after the royal pair have met architects, planners and community representatives and watched a performance by local school children called ‘Bringing Communities Together: Halton’s river crossings over the ages.’

Then it’s on by car to Storyhouse in Chester where they will be taken on a tour of the building to visit the children’s library; stopping to meet a Syrian settlement group engaged in craft work.

The royal party will watch a performance by ‘Fallen Angels’, a dance theatre company for people in recovery from addiction, before moving to the theatre to see a medley of songs from Storyhouse’s latest production, ‘A Little Night Music.’

On the ground floor they will see schoolchildren from local primary schools perform songs alongside actors from ‘Swallows and Amazons.’

Her Majesty will unveil a plaque to mark the official opening of Storyhouse.

The Queen and The Duchess will then walk to Chester Town Hall where they will attend a lunch as guests of Cheshire West and Chester, which will mark the conclusion of their visit to Cheshire.

They will dine with civic dignitaries including the Lord and lady Mayoress of Chester, Alex and Janet Black, as well as local politicians such as city MP Chris Matheson .