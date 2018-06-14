Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Crowds are gathered in Chester City Centre ready to greet The Queen and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

Timings have not been confirmed but the royal pair are expected in Chester just before lunch when they will arrive by car prior to a tour of Storyhouse.

School children have already started arriving at Storyhouse to rehearse their songs for their very special performance.

After officially opening the cultural venue, the royals are due to take part in a brief walk-about in Northgate Street as they make their way to Chester Town Hall for lunch with the Lord and Lady Mayoress and other dignitaries.

If you have any pictures of the royal visit please tweet them us at @ChesterChron or post them to our Facebook page .