As the Cheshire Agricultural Society celebrates its 180th anniversary, The Royal Cheshire County Show has announced an exciting new Delamere Dairy main ring attraction.

The performance, commemorating the special anniversary, will take spectators on a journey through history, showing how different agricultural processes have developed over the years.

The display will be led out by six shire horses, ‘drawing’ farming implements of yesteryear.

These gentle giants will be followed by the vintage machinery equivalent, exhibiting the transition from the power of the horse to horse power.

The demonstration will finish in the modern day with today’s farming machinery displaying how modern equipment has been scaled up to increase efficiency to meet the agricultural demands of today.

Coinciding with this educational piece on farming through the ages, the Agri-Centre will be teaching another important message of ‘plough to plate’ and our heavy reliance on land and soil for the food on our tables.

Demonstrations will be taking place over the course of the two days from milking to butchering and Taste Cheshire will be running cooking masterclasses, championing local produce.

Nigel Evans, executive director of The Royal Cheshire County Show, said: “We look to offer a varied range of entertainment within the Delamere Dairy Main Ring and in this, the 180th anniversary year, we felt it would be of interest to show the evolution through history of the tools of the farming trade.

“The especially created Power of the Horse to Horse Power demonstration will, I’m sure, be popular with our many visitors to the show.”

David Lawless is looking forward to bringing his shire horses to the show. He said: “I’m very excited and proud to have been invited to parade our magnificent heavy horses drawing some rarely seen implements at this year’s Royal Cheshire County Show.

“Our country’s strength and infrastructure has been born on the back of horse power and as time goes on sight of this is getting lost. Displays such as this give us opportunity to to provide a glimpse of our rich heritage, a chance to reminisce, educate and preserve our past.”