Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A charity working with the homeless claims rough sleeping in Chester is now at a ‘critical level’.

ShareShop, who run an outreach service, are concerned about the sudden rate of increase in the number of desperate people on the streets.

The charity hopes to work in partnership with Cheshire West and Chester Council’s new homeless services provider, Forfutures, but is concerned there are not enough emergency beds available.

Share founder and trustee Adam Dandy, whose charity also runs a shop in Northgate Street, believes there are about 30 rough sleepers in Chester with others in insecure accommodation.

He posted on Facebook on Thursday night: “Forty people were given meals, hot drinks and advice this evening on the streets of Chester. The sudden increase in numbers of people on the streets is shocking to us all.

“We’ve seen numbers double over the past two weeks alone and numbers of people homeless in Chester are higher now than at any point over the past one and a half years in which we’ve been carrying out outreach services. In our opinion rough sleeping in Chester is now at a critical level.

“Tonight we met one young man, in his late teens, who said that he had just been released from prison straight onto the streets! Sadly, this isn’t the first time that we’ve heard this, which is clearly a breakdown of the rehabilitation system. We will be reporting this incident to the local probation service.

“We are working harder than ever as a local grass roots charity to try to help signpost as many people as possible to try to get them a bed for the night, however, each time we’ve been told that all beds are full.”

In a positive move, Forfutures has accepted an invitation to use the ShareShop in Northgate Street as a base from which to try to engage directly with people on the streets.

Mr Dandy added: “We are also doubling our efforts to raise enough money to find and buy an appropriate property which we as a charity can use to take people directly off the streets. We are then committed to trying to help them to deal with any health issues, addictions and then to find them employment and on into their own rented accommodation and so on.”

The Share Chester outreach team hits the streets every Tuesday and Thursday evening to deliver kindly donated food, drink, warm clothing and advice and support to people in need. To support their work, visit the website.

Forfutures says its new emergency accommodation is available at Howley House, Blacon, which will eventually house 12 people.

This is in addition to ‘safe seats’ at the Richmond Court facility in Boughton, which is due to close. But Forfutures claims a lack of emergency accommodation is ‘not a new occurrence’.

This is at odds with the traditional message from CWaC, its former homeless provider Foundation Enterprises North West and Cheshire Police who always claimed ‘excellent services’ were available.

Forfutures said in a statement: “Emergency accommodation being full is not a new occurrence and Forfutures is working with Cheshire West and Chester Council and local partners to ensure a range of options to increase the supply of emergency accommodation, while Forfutures outreach team will continue to provide proactive support to help prevent homelessness.”

“Forfutures will always aim to provide emergency accommodation for homeless people in Chester within the city. However, if emergency accommodation is available in other parts of the borough and meets the needs of individuals, Forfutures will arrange transport to and from the facilities to ensure they have a safe place to stay.”