A very special celebration, marking 10 years in business for a skin clinic owner who has battled breast cancer, has been hailed as a huge success.

The party at the Pure Perfection clinic in Rossett, near Chester, attracted dozens of guests as clinic owner Sara Cheeney celebrated a decade in the industry - a day she admits she thought she would never see.

Mother-of-two Sara, from Glyndyfrdwy, said she had been overwhelmed at the response which raised more than £520 for Breast Cancer Research.

“It was a lovely party,” she said. “The guests started arriving at 3.30pm and they just kept coming. It was absolutely amazing.”

The garden courtyard and car park were furnished with benches and tables as well as a mini bar service with pink gin and prosecco, courtesy of the Golden Lion in Rossett.

A barbecue was provided by the Michelin-star Rossett restaurant The Machine House, and also proved a big hit with guests.

“All supplies were completely wiped out,” added Sara, who admitted the support for the event had exceeded her expectations.

“We can’t thank every one enough for their support. To raise so much for Breast Cancer Research is wonderful - it is a cause very close to my heart.

“The Golden Lion and the Machine House went all out to help, and we also had our industry representatives there, busy with patient enquiries all evening.

“It was the best event we’ve ever had and people were still with us laughing and enjoying themselves after 9pm.”

Sara, who is married to Chris and has children Eve, nine, and Tomi, five, was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in early 2016 and underwent a gruelling period of treatment for the next 18 months.

But the former nurse was determined not to let the disease stop her and continued to expand her business despite the illness, moving to new premises in Chester Road, Rossett, in December 2016, in the midst of chemotherapy.

Having completed her treatment, Sara is determined to keep her focus on expanding the business and the anniversary party has also proved helpful in that regard.

“We have been inundated with clients old and new since the event and we now have a very busy diary with new bookings as a result.

“Some who came to support us said they had been watching the clinic for a while and it was great to be able to come in and look around before they book.

“It was a wonderful night.”

For more information about Pure Perfection, call 01244 571908 or go to www.pureperfectionclinic.com