Roman Chester is the focus of the first episode of a new Channel 4 series telling the story of six historic towns and cities.

Professor Alice Roberts presents Britain’s Most Historic Towns with the first show to be broadcast on Saturday, April 7, at 8pm.

Subsequent programmes will feature York, Winchester, Norwich, Cheltenham and Belfast.

In the first episode, Alice tells the story of Roman Britain by studying the history of Chester, Britain’s most Roman town. Alice enjoys an authentic Roman feast, heads deep underground to check out ‘an extraordinary archaeological find’ and explores a radical theory regarding the Romans’ plans for Chester.

And the Channel 4 show will use computer generated images (CGI) to recreate Chester’s Roman amphitheatre and Roman harbour. At the climax of each programme, vivid CGI reveals the entire historic town or city in all its former glory.

Alice told The Radio Times: “In Chester, I went to see some Roman ruins in the basement of a Pret A Manger. How brilliant is that? And CGI helped us work out how some of these historically important sites would have looked.”

The presenter, who is professor of public engagement in science at the University of Birmingham, was also interested to learn about the theory the Romans had intended to use Chester as a launch pad from which to mount an invasion of Ireland which never happened.

“I loved learning that Chester was part of a plan the Romans had to invade Ireland, but they were diverted by troubles elsewhere in the Empire so it didn’t happen,” she said in the Daily Mail.

During filming, Alice posted pictures of herself in the Roman Gardens, at the amphitheatre and in Grosvenor Museum alongside a Roman tombstone depicting a centurion and his wife.

She also abseiled down the City Walls , was shown remains of the original gatehouse at the Northgate, tasted Roman food and filmed at Edgar’s Field in Handbridge – home to a shrine honouring the Roman goddess Minerva, carved into the rock at the old Roman quarry.

In each of the six episodes, Alice visits historic sites and meets local historians to understand how each town was shaped by the dominant forces of the age.

A press release promoting the series says: “Hidden in streets across the country are the secrets of Britain’s rich and dramatic past. In a brand new series, Professor Alice Roberts studies a key period in British history by telling the story of a single historic town.”

Throughout the series, little-known facts about some of Britain’s best-loved tourism hotspots are highlighted:

■ During Anglo Saxon times, Winchester was the royal capital of England

■ York is home to a thriving Viking heavy metal scene, where traditional rock n roll lyrics are replaced with Viking sagas in old Norse

■ In Tudor times Norwich, the second biggest city at the time, was famed for the ‘Madder Red’ dye that was a popular colour for the clothing of every day folk. One vital ingredient in the production of the dye was human urine that was collected from giant buckets positioned outside the pubs of the city

■ Britain’s greatest soldier, The Duke of Wellington, was a regular visitor to Cheltenham’s bath house, where the spa waters were claimed to cure all manner of ailments affecting the heart, liver, kidney and bowels

Episode 1, Britain’s Most Roman Town, airs on Saturday, April 7, at 8pm on Channel 4.