A man was strangled until he passed out in a terrifying ordeal in his own home - just so a robber could steal his wallet.

John Williams, 34, had been enjoying a day off work at home on Fitz Close, Tytherington, on Tuesday, August 28, when he heard a loud bang.

He went downstairs to find a man in his hallway who kicked and punched him to the floor before grabbing him round the throat.

Mr Williams passed out and when he came to, the man was gone and had stolen his wallet. An ambulance took him to Macclesfield District General Hospital for treatment.

Inspector Angela Marinari, from Macclesfield police, said: “This is a shocking incident and the victim has been left with chipped teeth and bruising around his neck after being attacked in his own home whilst trying to enjoy a day off.

“The community will understandably be concerned about this but we want to reassure the public that this is an incredibly unusual incident and we have not had any similar reports.

“We are committed to tracing the man responsible and are doing all we can to locate him.”

In the aftermath of the incident, which happened at 10.20am, Mr Williams took to Facebook to appeal for any CCTV of his attacker and warn other people in the area to be vigilant.

He also thanked police, ambulance and hospital staff for their help.

Police have appealed for witnesses and describe the robber as a slim, white male, aged in his mid-twenties to early thirties, 5ft 9in tall, with light brown scruffy hair and a short beard or stubble.

He was wearing a green long sleeved fleece and carrying a plastic ‘bag for life’ style bag.

Officers have released an image of a man they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries.

Detective Constable Lauren Thatcher said: “We need to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the burglary who may have seen a man matching this description, or saw something suspicious.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident number 167833 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.