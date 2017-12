Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Repairs to water mains means a major road in Chester will be disrupted for more than a month in the New Year.

A Cheshire West and Chester spokesperson confirmed that Dee Valley Water are planning water main repairs in the Saughall Road area of Blacon next month.

The roadworks start on Tuesday, January 9 and continue until Friday, February 16, which will cause disruption to traffic in that area.

Details on diversions will be available nearer the time.