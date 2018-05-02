Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Roads have now re-opened in Blacon following the discovery of a 'suspicious device' at a residential house.

Police closed part of Blacon Avenue at its junction with Shelley Road and Saughall Road just before 11am today (Wednesday, May 2) as they cordoned off a property on Blacon Avenue.

Bomb disposal experts were called to the scene just hours after police executed a warrant at the house and discovered a suspicious device, which has now been examined and confirmed to be safe.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drugs and firearm offences.

The roads remained closed for most of today and parents and carers were advised not to pick up their children from nearby primary school The Arches until 4pm.

However, Cheshire Police has tweeted that all road closures have now been lifted but stated that officers will remain in the area to provide reassurance.