A number of roads across Chester will be closed on Sunday (March 4) as the city hosts a new 10K road race.

Two thousand elite club and fun runners will descend on the city for the 6.2 mile race, which starts at the Northgate Arena at 9.30am.

Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) has issued information about which roads in and around the city centre will be closed.

The following roads will close at 8am for a maximum duration of two and a half hours:

Victoria Road - A5268 St Oswalds Way to Brook Lane

Victoria Crescent - Victoria Road to A5116 Liverpool Road

The following road will close at 9.20am for a maximum duration of 40 minutes:

A5116 Liverpool Road - Brook Lane to Fountains Roundabout

Upper Northgate Street - Fountains Roundabout to Liverpool Road

The following roads will close at 9.20am for a maximum duration of 2 hours and 10 minutes:

Deva Link - Saughall Road to A540 Parkgate Road

Countess Way - Parkgate Road to Countess Court

The following roads will close at 9am for a maximum duration of two and a half hours:

Parkgate Road - Walpole Street to Long Lane

Blacon Avenue - A point immediately east of West Cheshire Custody Facility to Parkgate Road

Walpole Street - Upper Northgate Street - Bouverie Street

Cheyney Road – Stadium Way to Parkgate Road

Garden Lane – Bouverie Street to Canal Street

Canal Street – Raymond Street to Upper Northgate Street

Bouverie Street - Cheney Road to Raymond Street

Raymond Street - Canal Street to Bouverie Street

The following roads will close at 8.45am for a maximum duration of two and a quarter hours:

Overwood Lane, Mollington - A540 Parkgate Road to Townfield Lane

Townfield Lane, Mollington - Overwood Lane to A540 Parkgate Road

The following road will close at 9am for a maximum duration of three hours:

Northgate Street – Canal Street to Princess Street

The following roads will close at 8am for a maximum duration of four and a half hours:

Northgate Street – Princess Street to Eastgate Street

St Werburgh Street - Entire length

The order will also:

Prohibit loading and unloading and waiting on Sunday 4th March at 8am for a maximum duration of four and a half hours on Upper Northgate Street/Northgate Street between its junctions with Canal Street and St Werburgh Street

Prohibit waiting at 6pm on Saturday (March 3) through to 11am on Sunday (March 4) following roads:

Victoria Road - Both sides between A5268 St Oswalds Way and Victoria Crescent

Victoria Crescent. - Both sides for its entire length

All of the parking restrictions above, in this Order apply to the holders of Blue Badges, Residents Permits and for persons wishing to make deliveries.



Alternative routes for traffic

All affected traffic will be diverted as follows, and in both directions:

A5116 Liverpool Road

St Martins Way

A548 Watergate Street

A548 New Crane Street

A548 Sealand Road

A5480 Deva Link

Saughall Road

Hermitage Road

Church Road

Long Lane

A540 Parkgate Road.

Access from Blacon Avenue to A5480 Deva Link will be one way from Blacon Avenue only.



HGVs will be diverted: