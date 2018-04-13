Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A main road and a railway line were closed this afternoon (April 13) due to concerns for the safety of a woman.

Police blocked Mill Lane, Bache, because of fears for the wellbeing of the female who was said to be near the railway bridge that crosses the road at that point.

Cheshire Police spokesman Daniel Hind said the incident was reported about 2.50pm.

At the time he said: "Officers are in attendance. The road is closed at the moment as a precaution and the railway line is shut as well."

Travel website Inrix stated: "Services at a stand on Merseyrail between Hooton and Chester due to trespass incident at Bache.

"Trains are starting and terminating at Hooton. Ellesmere Port services will run as normal."

However, at 3.35pm, Chester Police tweeted that Mill Lane had reopened.

"Thank you for your patience," they added.

Merseyrail have changed the status of the disruption from 'major' to 'minor' but warn that services are likely to continue to be affected until 4.31pm.