A section of the A534 which has been closed because of a diesel spillage will remain shut overnight while emergency repair work takes place.

The affected section is between the A49 and A41 near the Bickerton Poacher.

A Cheshire East spokesperson said: "Owing to a diesel spillage following a road traffic collision, Cheshire East Highways will be closing a section of the A534 road near Nantwich for emergency resurfacing work tonight (Thursday).

" This will be between the A49 and A41 in the proximity of the Bickerton Poacher. Repairs will begin at 7pm and are expected to be completed by 8am Friday.

" The road is currently closed owing to the accident and will remain closed until the repairs have been carried out. No road markings will be in place but these will be reinstated at a future date."

People travelling to the Nantwich Food and Drink Festival are advised to prepare for signed diversions. More details can be found here .