Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Repairs to Bradley Bridge will require Old Malpas Road (B5395) near Malpas to be closed.

The bridge wall was previously struck by a car causing considerable damage.

Cheshire West and Chester Council is now undertaking significant repairs to the bridge, which will begin on Monday (June 11) and take around three weeks.

The council’s cabinet member for environment, Cllr Karen Shore, said: “In order to carry out the repairs a section of scaffolding will need to be erected behind the parapet and a crane will be used to lift the sandstone blocks into place.

“After the repair, the current two way traffic lights will need to remain in operation for a few weeks afterwards to protect the repair work, so the lime mortar used can gain strength.”

The road will be closed about one mile south east from the centre of Malpas.

The bridge will be closed to all traffic including pedestrians and a signed diversion route via the A41 will be in place.