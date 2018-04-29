Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Traffic will be disrupted on a major route for up to 12 days so repairs can be made to a railway bridge in Chester.

Signs have gone up on Mill Lane either side of the bridge near Morrisons supermarket at the Bache, Upton.

These state the road will be closed between Monday (April 30) and Friday, May 11.

Temporary prohibition of traffic orders on the Cheshire West and Chester Council website state the closure is to enable brick repairs to the rail bridge to be carried out by Network Rail.

It states: “A through route will not always be available and any vehicles not requiring access to properties on the length of road should use alternative routes.”

Diversion routes suggested for through traffic is for vehicles to proceed via Heath Road and onto the A41, Liverpool Road.