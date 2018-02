Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There is traffic congestion heading into Chester this morning, following an ongoing accident involving three vehicles.

Police are still at the scene of the accident on Deva Link which has left the road partially blocked.

A spokesperson said the crash involves a BMW, a Vauxhall Vivaro and a white HGV.

There are not believed to be any injuries.