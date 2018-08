Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four vehicles are said to be involved in a collision on the Tarporley bypass this afternoon (Thursday, August 23).

Police, ambulance and fire crews are currently on their way to the scene of the incident on the A49 near to the Four Lane Ends Farm in Eaton, Tarporley after the incident was first reported just after 3.30pm.

A Cheshire police spokesperson said it was believed any injuries suffered by those involved are not serious but the road is blocked and traffic is building up.